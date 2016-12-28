BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
Dec 28 Accentro Real Estate AG :
* Acquires all shares in Magnus Siebte Immobilienbesitz und Verwaltungs GmbH and thus 94.1 percent in the project development Gehrenseestrasse in Berlin of Muenchener Baugesellschaft mbH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."