BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
Dec 28 TBC Bank Group Plc :
* Recovery of previously written off provision
* Amount will be accounted for in q4 2016 consolidated profit and loss statement
* Subsidiary, JSC TBC Bank, has recorded interest income and recovery of a provision expense of a previously written off amount in relation to a loan issued to one corporate client, in total amount of $13.4 million
* This amount will increase net profit by $13.4 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."