Dec 28 TBC Bank Group Plc :

* Recovery of previously written off provision

* Amount will be accounted for in q4 2016 consolidated profit and loss statement

* Subsidiary, JSC TBC Bank, has recorded interest income and recovery of a provision expense of a previously written off amount in relation to a loan issued to one corporate client, in total amount of $13.4 million

* This amount will increase net profit by $13.4 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)