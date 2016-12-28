Dec 28 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd

* Will undergo implementation processes relating to material asset reorganization in light of requirements of csrc's approval

* Received approval from csrc namely "approval of co's purchase of assets by share issue to asimco (china) and fundraising"

* Purchase of relevant assets by company's issue of 93.2mln a shares to ASIMCO (china) was approved