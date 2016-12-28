Dec 28 FourWorld Capital Management LLC:

* Has issued an open letter to CEO of Flotek Industries

* Letter asking company to provide real-world data to support benefit of its fracking additive known as CnF

* Asks that Flotek release list of specific well identifiers used by MHA for reports touting CnF performance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)