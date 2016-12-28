BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
Dec 28 New York State Department Of Financial Services -
* DFS issues updated proposed cybersecurity regulation protecting consumers and financial institutions
* New York State Department Of Financial Services says the proposed regulation will be effective March 1, 2017
* New York DFS-Proposed regulation to require banks, insurance cos, other financial services institutions regulated by dfs to establish cybersecurity program Source text: (on.ny.gov/2cRGctB)
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."