BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
Dec 28 IBSM SA :
* Sells its entire 99.96 pct stake in Cyprus-based Brinando Investments Limited for 3,500 euros ($3,638) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9621 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."