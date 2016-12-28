Dec 28 Zhongde Waste Technology AG

* Says following sale of Chung Hua to Capital Yield Group, Zhongde today has transferred equity to purchaser

* Financial results 2016 will include a significant positive effect from sale of Chung Hua for a total purchase price of around 120 million euros

* According to agreement equity transfer was carried out after receiving payment of 810 million renminbi (around 111 million euros)