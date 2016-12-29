Dec 29 Avtovaz

* Says following open subscription, Alliance Rostec Auto BV remains the main shareholder of the company owning 64.6 percent of Avtovaz's shares

* Avtovaz plans to achieve operational profit in two years - President Nicolas Maure

* Avtovaz completed the placement of 2.904 billion shares through open subscription raising 26.14 billion roubles ($432.60 million) Source text - bit.ly/2iH1GfE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.3330 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)