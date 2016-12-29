BRIEF-Innate Immunotherapeutics' FY loss before income tax widens to $7.1 mln
* FY loss before income tax $7.1 million versus loss of $ 4.9 million
Dec 29 Argen X BV :
* Argenx announces publication of seminal data supporting the therapeutic potential of ARGX-110 for acute myeloid leukemia in the Journal of Experimental Medicine
* Publication of new preclinical data on CD70/CD27 pathway that provide further rationale for ARGX-110 therapy for treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)
* ARGX-110, a simple antibody targeting CD70, is currently being evaluated in a phase I/II study in combination with azacitidine in newly diagnosed AML patients
* Data demonstrate that CD70/CD27 is highly expressed on AML blasts and leukemic stem cells in newly diagnosed AML patients regardless of cytogenetic factors or patient's risk class
* Data show CD70/CD27 pathway to be critical in biology of leukemic stem cells, and critical therapeutic intervention using a CD70-targeted antibody to enable selective targeting of leukemic stem cells without impacting hematopoietic stem cells, resulting in a survival benefit in preclinical AML models
LONDON, May 31 Britain's cost-effectiveness agency NICE has decided that Merck & Co's immunotherapy drug Keytruda can be used in previously untreated lung cancer patients under special funding arrangements.