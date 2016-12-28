Dec 28 AppDynamics Inc:

* AppDynamics Inc - files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing

* AppDynamics Inc says Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan are among underwriters to IPO

* AppDynamics Inc - have applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq global select market under the symbol "APPD" - sec filing

* AppDynamics Inc - IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text (bit.ly/2irSJY7)