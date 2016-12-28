Dec 28 Westmoreland Coal Co
* Westmoreland Coal - on Dec 21, 2016, co, via its
Westmoreland partners subsidiary, entered into a substitute
energy purchase agreement
* Westmoreland Coal - agreement to sell exclusively to
Dominion North Carolina Power all of facility's net electrical
output,dependable capacity from facility
* Westmoreland Coal - agreement amends consolidated power
purchase and operating agreement for roanoke valley units 1 and
2 with Virginia Electric and Power Co
Source text: (bit.ly/2hxlqq3)
