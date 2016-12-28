Dec 28 Westmoreland Coal Co
* Amended its power supply agreement with Dominion Virginia
Power, a subsidiary of Dominion
* Westmoreland Coal Co - by no longer operating Rova, will
reduce projected cash flow burn by $13 million through March
2019
* Westmoreland Coal Co - under amendment, to begin providing
required contracted level of energy to Dominion through power
purchase contracts
* Westmoreland Coal - Westmoreland continues to anticipate
release during 2017 of nearly half of $22 million in restricted
cash in place at September 30, 2016
* Westmoreland Coal Co - "additionally, we are now more
aggressively pursuing sale of remaining physical facility"
