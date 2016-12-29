BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Co Ltd
* Shenyang public utility holdings - pursuant to deal subscriber has agreed to apply for 19.8 million subscription shares at consideration of RMB35.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company