BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB :
* Pegroco Invest AB (publ) to be new major shareholder in Enviro following Pegroco's acquisition of KL Ventures II AB
* Pegroco acquires KL Ventures II AB via non-cash issue following which KL Capital group would own 8 pct in Pegroco
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company