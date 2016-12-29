Dec 29 Scandinavian Enviro Systems AB :

* Pegroco Invest AB (publ) to be new major shareholder in Enviro following Pegroco's acquisition of KL Ventures II AB

* Pegroco acquires KL Ventures II AB via non-cash issue following which KL Capital group would own 8 pct in Pegroco