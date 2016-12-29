BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Pegroco Invest AB (publ) :
* Acquires investment company KL Ventures II AB
* Acquisition to take place as non-cash issue
* KL Ventures II AB is part of KL Capital group; following transaction KL Capital group to own about 8 percent in Pegroco
* Purchase consideration for shares in KL Ventures II AB is 1.8 million ordinary shares in Pegroco issued at price of 23 Swedish crowns ($2.5) per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1587 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company