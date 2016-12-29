Dec 29 Pegroco Invest AB (publ) :

* Acquires investment company KL Ventures II AB

* Acquisition to take place as non-cash issue

* KL Ventures II AB is part of KL Capital group; following transaction KL Capital group to own about 8 percent in Pegroco

* Purchase consideration for shares in KL Ventures II AB is 1.8 million ordinary shares in Pegroco issued at price of 23 Swedish crowns ($2.5) per share

