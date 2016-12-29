Dec 29 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

* BHEL commissions one more 600 mw thermal unit in telangana Source text - (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned another 600 MW coal-based thermal power plant in the state of Telangana. The unit has been commissioned at the 2x600 MW Singareni Thermal Power Project (TPP) located in Adilabad district in Telangana. The project has been developed by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), India's second largest coal mining company.)