US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy, financials lose ground
* Dow down 0.24 pct, S&P 500 down 0.12 pct, Nasdaq down 0.11 pct (Updates to market close)
Dec 29 Lupin Ltd
* Lupin Ltd says lupin receives tentative approval for generic giazo tablets
* Lupin Ltd says Giazo tablets had US sales of USD 0.79 million (IMS mat september 2016)
* Lupin Ltd - balasalazide disodium tablets are indicated for treatment of mildly to moderately active ulcerative colitis in male patients 18 years of age &older
* Lupin Ltd says filing is from Lupin's Goa manufacturing facility. Source text - (bit.ly/2ijWCkQ) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.