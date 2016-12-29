US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street slips with energy, banks
NEW YORK, May 30 U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating from a record closing high as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
Dec 29 Gravita India Ltd
* Gravita India Ltd says increase in production capacity of Gravita Metal Inc, Kathua
* Gravita India Ltd says co has incurred investment of about 3 million rupees for capacity addition
* Gravita India Ltd - productiion capacity increased to 6000 MTPA Source text - (bit.ly/2isVDfc) Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)