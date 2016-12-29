BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Nasdaq Riga:
* Financial and Capital Market Commission allows SIA "LNK (Latvijas Novittes Komplekss)" to announce final takeover bid of AS "Latvijas Tilti"
* Share in final takeover bid is set to be 8.81 euros ($9.21) Source text: bit.ly/2it7NES Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9567 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company