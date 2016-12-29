Dec 29 Nasdaq Riga:

* Financial and Capital Market Commission allows SIA "LNK (Latvijas Novittes Komplekss)" to announce final takeover bid of AS "Latvijas Tilti"

* Share in final takeover bid is set to be 8.81 euros ($9.21)