Dec 29 Ibraco Bhd

* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Chew Chiaw Han, the managing director and a major shareholder of ibraco

* Disposal is expected to generate a gross profit from operation amounting 541,000 rgt

* Agreement for the disposal of 1 unit of duplex penthouse within a scheme known as the park residence

* Deal for a purchase consideration of 1.8 million rgt