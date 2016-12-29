BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Ibraco Bhd
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Chew Chiaw Han, the managing director and a major shareholder of ibraco
* Disposal is expected to generate a gross profit from operation amounting 541,000 rgt
* Agreement for the disposal of 1 unit of duplex penthouse within a scheme known as the park residence
* Deal for a purchase consideration of 1.8 million rgt Source (bit.ly/2iI0Kvu) Further company coverage:
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company