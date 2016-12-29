Dec 29 Differ Group Holding Co Ltd

* Finance lease agreement was entered into between Jiashi Xiamen (as lessor) and customer

* Jiashi Xiamen has agreed to purchase certain properties from customer at an aggregate consideration of approximately rmb110 million

* Jiashi Xiamen has agreed to lease properties back to customer afterwards for a period of 10 years in an aggregate amount of rmb165.7 million