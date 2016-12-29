BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Differ Group Holding Co Ltd
* Finance lease agreement was entered into between Jiashi Xiamen (as lessor) and customer
* Jiashi Xiamen has agreed to purchase certain properties from customer at an aggregate consideration of approximately rmb110 million
* Jiashi Xiamen has agreed to lease properties back to customer afterwards for a period of 10 years in an aggregate amount of rmb165.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company