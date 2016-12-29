Dec 29 St. Joe Co :

* On dec 27 co through its unit St. Joe Timberland entered into an agreement with Windmark JV

* Company will initially recognize a tax loss of approximately $125 million from the deal

* St. Joe Co - agreement provided for Windmark JV to transfer $20.0 million to SJTC in exchange for Windmark beach development

* St. Joe Co - there will be no impact on results of operations of company as a result of transaction