Dec 29 China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd :

* Under MoU, parties thereto intend to set up a joint venture company in Cambodia

* Unit entered into a memorandum of cooperation with Khmer First Investment Holding Group

* JV for purpose of investing in fishing activities in Cambodian coastal area, aquatic process, sale of fishing products

* Capital contributions by Jianyutang and Khmer would be USD8 million and USD2 million respectively

* JV company would be owned as to 80% by Jianyutang and as to 20% by Khmer respectively