Payments firm First Data to acquire CardConnect for $750 mln -companies
NEW YORK, May 30 First Data Corp has agreed to acquire smaller payments processing peer CardConnect Corp in a deal worth around $750 million, the companies said on Tuesday.
Dec 29 First Shanghai Investments Ltd
* JV co will be principally engaged in securities brokerage, underwriting and sponsor services, proprietary trading
* Co will finance its capital contribution to jv company of rmb150 million by internal resources
* Unit entered jv agreement with China Kweichow Moutai, Huakang Insurance, Black Marble Securities, Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile,Zhuhai Zhengbang Logistics
* Registered capital of jv company is expected to be RMB2 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EcoR1 Capital LLLC reports a 9.6 percent passive stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc as of May 17 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2r8sCMk) Further company coverage: