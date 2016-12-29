BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Dec 29 Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Ltd :
* PRC JV Company will be principally engaged in investing in wine industry and trading of wine products in PRC
* PRC JV Company shall have a registered capital of rmb12.5 million which shall be contributed by Beijing Googut
* Company entered into PRC JV agreement with Beijing Googut, a unit Googut
* JV CO shall be shall be held as to 60% by Hong Kong Googut and 40% by Fast Key (unit) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: