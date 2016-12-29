BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Dec 29 ZetaDisplay AB :
* Receives order from brand supplier worth about 5 million Swedish crowns ($547,591)
* Order covers total responsibility for delivery of technical platform with ZetaDisplay's cloud-based CMS platform ZetaPortal, including operation and support
* Roll-out will takes place during 2017
