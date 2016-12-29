BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Easy One Financial Group Ltd :
* Loan facility for principal amount of HK$20mln
* Unit as lender entered into loan agreement to grant loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company