Dec 29 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd

* Unit entered into a letter of intent with china minsheng new energy investment

* CMIG New Energy is interested in 650 million shares of co, representing 6.93% of issued share capital of co

* Deal in respect of possible acquisition by SGSE from CMIG New Energy of equity interests in co's that hold solar power plant projects