Dec 29 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - sanction of additional working capital limits to micro and small enterprises (mses)

* RBI- this would be a onetime measure up to march 31, 2017 and should thereafter be normalised in fresh working capital assessment cycle

* RBI - banks are advised that they may use the facility of providing above 'additional working capital limit' to their mse borrowers Source text: bit.ly/2hyOKfz