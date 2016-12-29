BRIEF-Nexus REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.054
* Nexus real estate investment trust announces continued strong q1 results and june distribution
Dec 29 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in Westgrund AG
* Resolved today that company as majority shareholder of Westgrund AG conducts a squeeze-out of minority shareholders in Westgrund AG
* Also today, Adler Real Estate has signed a contract to acquire further shares from a shareholder in Westgrund AG to exceed shareholdings in Westgrund to more than 95 percent whereby Adler Real Estate becomes majority shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company