BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 United Wagon Company
* Says its unit, TD OVK, opens 10 billion rouble ($165.55 million) credit line at Bank FC Otkritie
* Total value of the deal, including fees and interest is 16.82 billion roubles
* The term of credit line is Dec. 29, 2021 Source text - bit.ly/2hQju82
Further company coverage: ($1 = 60.4056 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."