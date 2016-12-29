Dec 29 Sapec SA :
* Modifies the closing date of financial year and fixes it at March 31 of every year
* There will be no annual release published in 2017
* Financial report for year finishing March 31, 2017 to be published May 19, 2017
* Portuguese Competition Authority (Autoridade de Concorrência) and Spanish Competition
Authority (Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia) have given their approval for
sale of AB Pole
* Approvals obtained from Portuguese and Spanish competition authorities make it possible to
consider date of closing of final disposal of AB Pole by Jan 12, 2017
