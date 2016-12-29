BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Dec 29 myTaste AB :
* Divests Bodegashop to two Spanish companies
* Purchase price will be based on future profits and can amount up to 750,000 Swedish crowns ($82,168)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission