BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Intarcia Therapeutics:
* Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will invest up to $140 million; $50 million as investment into Series EE round
* Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation investment also includes up to $90 million in non-dilutive milestone-based grants
* As part of financing, company enters into relationship with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop and advance an anti-HIV prophylactic Source text for Eikon:
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."