Dec 29 Baltic Bridge SA :

* Signs preliminary conditional agreement concerning sale of Winventures sp. z o.o (Winventures) and Winventures sp. z o.o. SKA (Winventures SKA) to PJW Holding Limited in Cyprus

* Plans to sell Winventures for 740,000 zlotys ($175,801) and 59.94 pct stake of Winventures SKA for 18.8 million zlotys