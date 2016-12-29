BRIEF-Afterpay sees underlying retail sales of about $165 mln for two months ending 31 May
* Underlying retail sales are estimated to be approximately $165m for two months ending 31 May 2017
Dec 29 Baltic Bridge SA :
* Signs preliminary conditional agreement concerning sale of Winventures sp. z o.o (Winventures) and Winventures sp. z o.o. SKA (Winventures SKA) to PJW Holding Limited in Cyprus
* Plans to sell Winventures for 740,000 zlotys ($175,801) and 59.94 pct stake of Winventures SKA for 18.8 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2093 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Confirms Falcon 9 first-stage landing attempt on land during upcoming CRS-11 mission Source text for Eikon: