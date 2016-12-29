BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Federal National Mortgage Association
* Fannie Mae releases November 2016 monthly summary
* Fannie Mae says the conventional single-family serious delinquency rate increased two basis points to 1.23 percent in November
* Fannie Mae says Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 3.1 percent in November
* Fannie Mae - multifamily serious delinquency rate remained flat at 0.06 percent in November
* Fannie Mae says gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 37.1 percent in November
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."