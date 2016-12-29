Dec 29 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Fannie Mae releases November 2016 monthly summary

* Fannie Mae says the conventional single-family serious delinquency rate increased two basis points to 1.23 percent in November

* Fannie Mae says Fannie Mae's book of business increased at a compound annualized rate of 3.1 percent in November

* Fannie Mae - multifamily serious delinquency rate remained flat at 0.06 percent in November

* Fannie Mae says gross mortgage portfolio decreased at a compound annualized rate of 37.1 percent in November