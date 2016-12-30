BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 China All Access Holdings Ltd
* Cmpany and Chan entered into note purchase agreement with investor
* Company agreed to issue and investor agreed to purchase from company HK$160mln guaranteed notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing