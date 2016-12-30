Dec 30 Ara Asset Management Ltd

* Chiu Kwok Hung, Justin will step down as chairman of board but will remain as a non-executive director

* Ang Meng Huat, anthony will resign as an executive director

* Chui Sing Loi (alias Tsui Sing Loi) will be appointed as an independent non- executive director, chairman of board