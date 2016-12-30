BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Alltele Allmanna Svenska Telefonaktiebolaget (Publ)
* Appoints new CEO and new CFO
* Appoints Annika Westberg as CFO as of March 1, 2017
* Johan Hellström appointed new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing