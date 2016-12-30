UPDATE 1-Ireland launches long-awaited AIB IPO in fresh milestone
* Finance Minister says market conditions right for sale (Adds details, further fin min quotes)
Dec 30 Differ Group Holding Co Ltd
* Expert corporate entered into acquisition agreement with ever ultimate
* Ever ultimate agreed to sell and expert corporate agreed to purchase 84.2 million shares
* Deal for cash consideration of hk$55.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finance Minister says market conditions right for sale (Adds details, further fin min quotes)
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017