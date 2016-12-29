Dec 29 General Cable Corp -
* General Cable resolves ongoing SEC and DOJ investigations
* General Cable will pay fines, disgorgement and
pre-judgment interest to SEC and DOJ in total amount of $82.3
million
* As a result of resolutions with DOJ and SEC, General Cable
will record a charge of approximately $49.3 million in Q4 of
2016
* General Cable - Taking the charge into account, general
cable to have recognized all costs associated with resolution of
this matter with DOJ and SEC
* General Cable - In light of significant compliance
enhancements made by co to date, neither DOJ nor SEC is
requiring an independent compliance monitor
* As a result of resolutions with DOJ and SEC, General Cable
will disgorge profits of approximately $51.2 million
* General Cable Corp - Has instead agreed to annual
self-reporting for a period of three years
