Dec 29 Gequity SpA :

* Board acknowledges the final results of the rights issue for up to 5.2 million euros

* Reports that 57,847,209 shares were subscribed for 2.9 million euros ($3.04 million), corresponding to 55.15 pct of the shares in the offer, combined with 57,847,209 warrants

* Board extends the subscription period for convertible bond "Gequity S.p.A. convertibile 4% 2016-2021" to Dec. 31, 2017