BRIEF-RPMGlobal holdings enters advisory services contract with Barapakuria Coal Mining Company
* entered into an advisory services contract with Barapakuria coal mining company
Dec 29 Gequity SpA :
* Board acknowledges the final results of the rights issue for up to 5.2 million euros
* Reports that 57,847,209 shares were subscribed for 2.9 million euros ($3.04 million), corresponding to 55.15 pct of the shares in the offer, combined with 57,847,209 warrants
* Board extends the subscription period for convertible bond "Gequity S.p.A. convertibile 4% 2016-2021" to Dec. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9537 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CARACAS/NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters/IFR) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's statement that it never transacted directly with the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro when it bought $2.8 billion of bonds for pennies on the dollar was dismissed by the country's opposition on Tuesday as an effort to "put lipstick on this pig."