BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Lateral Corporation Ltd
* Signed a conditional term sheet with golden tower nz limited
* GTNZ will acquire a 90% shareholding in LAT by subscribing for 463.4 million new shares for consideration of approximately NZ$3.2 million
* As part of transaction all of existing assets and debts in lat will be transferred to lateral profiles
* Cash that lateral business will receive as a result of transaction is expected to provide enough capital for lateral to continue business growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing