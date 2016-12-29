Dec 29 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc :

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc - investors should no longer rely upon preliminary earnings release for quarterly period ended September 30, 2016

* Citizens Community Bancorp - determined certain professional and other expense accrual items were overstated during fiscal years ended Sept 30, 2014, 2015

* Citizens Community Bancorp- disclosure controls, procedures were not effective as of Sept 30 because of material weakness in evaluation of expense accruals

* Citizens Community Bancorp- may determine to take additional measures to address control deficiencies or determine to modify certain of remediation measures

* Citizens Community Bancorp - unaudited interim, audited annual financial statements for fiscal years ended September 30, 2014 should not be relied upon

* Citizens Community Bancorp- unaudited interim financial statements for qtrly periods ended Dec 31, 2015, march 31, 2016, June 30, 2016 should not be relied upon

* Citizens Community Bancorp- financial statements shouldn't be relied upon due to errors related to accrual for professional expenses for restated periods

* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc - has begun to remediate material weakness