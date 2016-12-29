Dec 29 Fortress Investment Group LLC

* Inventergy Global Inc - restructuring agreement to amend revenue sharing and note purchase agreement entered into on October 1, 2014

* Inventergy Global - restructuring agreement suspends co's minimum liquidity covenant, each to permit time for company to effect SPE structure

* Inventergy Global Inc - upon SPE structure becoming effective, company's note obligations to Fortress will be extinguished

* Inventergy Global Inc - co, units entered restructuring agreement with certain affiliates of Fortress Investment Group, LLC

* Inventergy Global Inc - restructuring agreement defers any amortization payments on notes held by Fortress until April 1, 2017