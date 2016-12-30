BRIEF-Italy's Banca Carige approves 940 mln euro bad loan sale, top investor criticises CEO
* Its board unanimously approves sale of 940 million euro bad loan portfolio with use of GACS state guarantee on senior tranche
Dec 30 Sanlam Kenya Plc :
* Says there will be material difference between projected co's consolidated profit after tax by more than 25% for FY 2016
* Anticipated decline in profit is attributable to marked-to -market fair value losses on equity investments and government securities Source : j.mp/2hB7Gup Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Ares commercial real estate- on may 25, unit entered into amendment to its existing $125 million bridge loan warehousing credit and security agreement