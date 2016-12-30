US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 30 Lumax Autotechnologies Ltd :
* Says intimation regarding closure of one of the unit of the company
* Has permanently closed manufacturing activities at one of its plant situated at Aurangabad, Maharashtra w.e.f. December 30
* Says entire workforce affected by this closure have been paid appropriate compensation
* Says closure does not have any adverse effect on operations of the company
* Says manufacturing activities at the plant have been closed after completion of necessary formalities Source text: bit.ly/2ijT4wz Further company coverage:
