Dec 30 Coal Ministry of India:

* CMD of eastern coalfields says total of nine bodies have been recovered from the ECL Rajmahal coal mine accident site so far

* Probe ordered by director general of mines safety; high level panel of experts constituted by Coal India to probe causes of accident

* Two persons have met with injuries and treated in the area hospital; one sent to Durgapur for further treatment.

* All 10 excavators and dump trucks have been extracted.

* Control room has been set up at the project office of Rajmahal open cast expansion project of ECL