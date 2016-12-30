US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, financials weaken
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Dec 30 Coal Ministry of India:
* CMD of eastern coalfields says total of nine bodies have been recovered from the ECL Rajmahal coal mine accident site so far
* Probe ordered by director general of mines safety; high level panel of experts constituted by Coal India to probe causes of accident
* Two persons have met with injuries and treated in the area hospital; one sent to Durgapur for further treatment.
* All 10 excavators and dump trucks have been extracted.
* Control room has been set up at the project office of Rajmahal open cast expansion project of ECL Source text: bit.ly/2iM214I Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.23 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.12 pct (Update to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Update to early afternoon)