Dec 30 Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Co Ltd

* Redemption of 6,00,000, 8% redeemable cumulative non-convertible preference shares worth 60 million rupees Source text [Dharamsi Morarji Chemical Company Ltd has informed BSE regarding "Redemption of 6,00,000, 8% Redeemable Cumulative Non-Convertible Preference Shares of Rs. 100/- each aggregating to Rs. 600 Lakhs"] Further company coverage: