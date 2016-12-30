BRIEF-TSR Inc to remain independent
* Company will not pursue previously disclosed proposal made by Zeff Capital L.P.
Dec 30 Fih Mobile Ltd -
* Tong Wen-Hsin will resign from his positions as chairman and an executive director of company
* Chih Yu Yang, chief executive officer and executive director of company, will be appointed as acting chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prontoforms announces $4.5 million private placement financing